PM confers 38 masters, 10 PhD PMF on scholars

Bangladesh

BSS
09 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 11:38 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Scholars from different sectors today received Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF) for 2023-24 sessions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over 38 masters and 10 PhD PMF among the scholars at the Shapla Hall of her office this morning for pursuing the degrees at globally top-ranking universities.

So far, 277 masters' fellows and 108 PhD fellows have been awarded the scholarship to study at world-class universities.

To claim the scholarship, each applicant must secure, by their own capacity, admission to one of the 100 highest-ranking universities around the world.

Once the admission is confirmed, only then one can apply for the scholarship under the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the Prime Minister's office.

The PMF was introduced in 2018 by the premier to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.

The GIU is entrusted with the responsibility of the management of PMF.

The fellowship is being given in three categories ---government officers (BCS), government officers (Non-BCS) and others (private candidates).

Prime Minister fellows study in many reputed universities in different countries including the USA, the UK, Australia and Canada.

State Minister for Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain, MP, and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah spoke at the function.

GIU Director General Dr Abdul Latif gave the address of welcome.

On behalf of the masters and PhD fellows, Associate Professors of Rajshahi University, Md Shibli Islam and Afifa Anju, Research Assistant at the Public Health Foundation, respectively expressed their feelings on behalf of the fellows.

PhD fellow Dr KM Alamgir Kabir, Deputy Secretary of the Internal Resources Division, also shared his feeling.

