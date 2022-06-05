PM condoles loss of lives at Ctg depot fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:45 am

PM condoles loss of lives at Ctg depot fire

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the fire that broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

A condolence letter issued by the press wing of the Prime Minister on Sunday noted that the premier has directed to provide necessary medical services to the injured.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the departed souls of the victims and conveyed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has called upon the local government and party leaders to come forward to support the rescue operations and provide all possible assistance to the victims.

Earlier on Saturday night, a disastrous explosion at the BM Container Depot in Bhatiari killed at least 18 people and injured more than 200 people.

The fire broke out at the container depot in Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

On information, 19 firefighting units rushed to the spot to fight the flames. Firefighters from Cumilla and Feni also joined them, but the presence of highly flammable chemicals in the containers complicated the situation.

After hours of hectic effort, 23 firefighting units managed to bring the blaze under control around 7.30 am.

