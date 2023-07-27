PM condoles death of noted journalist, freedom fighter Shahjahan Mia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former secretary general of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and valiant Freedom Fighter M Shahjahan Mia.

In a condolence message, she said that M Shahjahan was a professional journalist and played a role in positive social change by presenting reports and information in the media.

"As a leader of journalists' organisations, he has left a significant contribution to the welfare and professional excellence of journalists. With his death, the country's media has lost an accomplished journalist."

The prime minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.