PM condemns attack on Donald Trump

Bangladesh

BSS
14 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 08:18 pm

Related News

PM condemns attack on Donald Trump

BSS
14 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 08:18 pm
The premier at a conference while briefing the media on her recent visit to China on 14 July. Photo: BSS
The premier at a conference while briefing the media on her recent visit to China on 14 July. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today condemned the assassination attempt on former American president Donald Trump at an election rally on Saturday, saying, "This incident is really regretful."

"We must condemn such attacks on him. America always feels proud of its democracy," she said at a press conference arranged to brief media about the outcome of her recently concluded three-day bilateral visit to China. 

The prime minister questioned how such an attack on a presidential candidate and a former president of America had taken place in a civilised and democratic country like America. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Trump has survived narrowly from the attack," she said, adding that he still suffered injuries in his ear.

The Republican Party did not blame the government for the attack, while President Joe Biden condemned the attack.

In case of Bangladesh, situation will be different, she said.

Referring to 21 August 2004 grenade attack, Sheikh Hasina said the then BNP-Jamaat government blamed her for carrying out the grenade attack.

The investigation later found involvement of some top BNP leaders, including Tarique Rahman and the then state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, in the attack and they were convicted in the case.

Former US president Donald Trump was shot at ear during a campaign rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania and he was rushed off the stage instantly. 

Trump rally shooting / Prime Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

11h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

8h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The program of handing over the memorandum to the President was obstructed by the police on the way

The program of handing over the memorandum to the President was obstructed by the police on the way

1h | Videos
Attack on Donald Trump: What impact will it have on the US election?

Attack on Donald Trump: What impact will it have on the US election?

1h | Videos
The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

3h | Videos
Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

5h | Videos