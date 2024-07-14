PM condemns attack on Donald Trump

The premier at a conference while briefing the media on her recent visit to China on 14 July. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today condemned the assassination attempt on former American president Donald Trump at an election rally on Saturday, saying, "This incident is really regretful."

"We must condemn such attacks on him. America always feels proud of its democracy," she said at a press conference arranged to brief media about the outcome of her recently concluded three-day bilateral visit to China.

The prime minister questioned how such an attack on a presidential candidate and a former president of America had taken place in a civilised and democratic country like America.

"Trump has survived narrowly from the attack," she said, adding that he still suffered injuries in his ear.

The Republican Party did not blame the government for the attack, while President Joe Biden condemned the attack.

In case of Bangladesh, situation will be different, she said.

Referring to 21 August 2004 grenade attack, Sheikh Hasina said the then BNP-Jamaat government blamed her for carrying out the grenade attack.

The investigation later found involvement of some top BNP leaders, including Tarique Rahman and the then state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, in the attack and they were convicted in the case.

Former US president Donald Trump was shot at ear during a campaign rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania and he was rushed off the stage instantly.