PM commissions 5 ultramodern vessels for Bangladesh Coast Guard

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday commissioned five locally-made ultramodern vessels to the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) fleet, further strengthening the maritime law enforcement force.

Of the five vessels, two are inshore patrol vessels 'BCGS Joy Bangla' and 'BCGS Apurba Bangla', two tugboats 'BCGT Pratyay' and 'BCGT Pramatta', and a floating crane 'BCGFC Shakti', reads a press release.

The prime minister commissioned the ships through a videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury, on behalf of the prime minister, formally handed over the commissioning formans (statements) of the ships to their respective captains at BCG Patenga Berth in Chattogram.