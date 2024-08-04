PM calls upon the people to deal with anarchists with an iron fist

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the countrymen to deal with those who are creating unrest in the country with an iron hand.

The PM said this during a meeting with the National Committee on Security Affairs at the Gonobhaban today on the ongoing violence centring on the intensified protest and call for non-cooperation by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

In her address, the PM reportedly said, "Those who are protesting on the streets right now are not students, but terrorists who are out there to destabilise the nation.

"My government will investigate all the killings and bring those who are responsible for the murder and violence to justice through fair trial. The students who have not taken part in the ongoing unrest will be spared."

The committee meeting saw the presence of ministers, state ministers, prime minister's security adviser, secretaries, chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh, police, Coast Guard, National Security Intelligence and forces' intelligence officials.

The committee, which was formed in 2019, is responsible for re-assessing all the problems regarding the country's security and defence along with giving orders on matters related to the nation's security and preparing suggestions for the cabinet.

The cabinet division provides secretarial assistance to this committee.

Today's meeting was the committee's first activity after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected for another term. The last committee meeting was on 15 November 2023.

Notably, earlier on Saturday, the premier had offered talks with the protesting students, saying, "The doors of Gonobhaban are open. I do not want any more violence."