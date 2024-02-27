'Sincerely thank police for their patience in tackling violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat': PM

In a decisive address on Tuesday (27 February), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the Bangladesh Police to intensify their efforts in eradicating militancy, terrorism, drug abuse, and corruption, underscoring these actions as pivotal for the nation's peace, stability, and future prosperity.

Speaking at the inauguration of Police Week-2024 in Dhaka's Rajarbagh Police Lines, she outlined the vision of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh reliant on robust law enforcement.

"Our operation against militancy, terrorism, drugs, and corruption will persist. The police must play a proactive role. The peace and stability of our country are paramount for achieving our developmental goals," the Prime Minister stated.

This year's Police Week, bearing the theme "Smart police smart country, Bangladesh of peace and progress," will run until 3 March, reflecting a commitment to modernising the force to better serve the nation.

Prime Minister Hasina also called on the police to bolster their image as "friends of the people" through professionalism, sincerity, and competence. She emphasised the long-standing principle of the police as a beacon of hope and assistance for the public in times of need.

"When the country's citizens face danger, they turn to the police. It is crucial to reinforce this bond of trust," she remarked.

The prime minister asked the police to earn people's trust and confidence. "People of the country can now trust police. We want you to serve the people with more sincerity," she said.

She recalled the patience and professionalism demonstrated by police in tackling arson violence, vandalism and killings unleashed by BNP-Jamaat during the 2013-2015 period and towards the end of 2023.

"Police tackled the situation with utmost patience. I sincerely thank them for the patience they demonstrated," she said.

Appreciating their role in the United Nations peacekeeping missions, the premier thanked the Bangladesh Police for their contribution to maintaining world peace.

Focusing on her government's measures and success in modernising the Bangladesh Police force since 2009, Sheikh Hasina said the government formed Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) and Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) to eradicate militancy and terrorism.

She also recalled that her government formed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Highway Police, Industrial Police, Tourist Police, Naval Police, Special Security and Protection Battalion, and MRT Police to address crimes.

DNA lab, modern forensic lab, automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) and chemical laboratory have already been set up for Bangladesh Police, she said, adding that all these labs and resources are functional in some divisional cities.

"We plan to set up such labs in every division in the future," said the Prime Minister.

She said that Cyber Police Centre has been set up to tackle cybercrimes and related crimes like financial crimes and money laundering.

Besides, CTTC of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and other units are also working to combat cybercrimes. "We also have plans to set up a full-fledged cyber police unit," she added.

She said that the government enhanced the number of police personnel and facilities for them significantly as well as arranged timely trainings.

"Today I can claim that the police have been developed as a modern, competent, time-befitting, vibrant, and pro-people force," said the PM.

At the event, the Prime Minister awarded the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-Bravery) to 35 officers and the President Police Medal (PPM-Bravery) to 60 officers in recognition of their valour over the past year. Additionally, 95 officers received the BPM service medal, and 210 were honoured with the PPM service medal for their exemplary service.

The event commenced with Prime Minister Hasina being welcomed by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mustafizur Rahman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, President of Parade Committee Additional IGP Kamrul Ahsan and Parade Marshal Deputy IGP Haider Ali Khan. She then led a review of a grand parade, signifying the start of a week dedicated to honouring the dedication and bravery of Bangladesh's police force.