PM calls on President at Bangabhaban

Bangladesh

UNB
20 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 09:09 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in the evening.

President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told UNB that the prime minister discussed different state-level issues, especially her recent tri-nation trip to Japan, UK and USA during the meeting.

She apprised the president of the outcome of her visits, Joynal Abedin said.

President Shahabuddin thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the successful visit.

The prime minister's visits will further expand bilateral and multilateral ties, including trade and investment with Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, he hoped.

During the meeting, President Shahabuddin presented his book "Egiye Jabe Bangladesh" to the prime minister. They enquired about each other's health, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.

Earlier, the premier reached the Bangabhaban at 7:15pm.

On her arrival, the PM was received by President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana with a bouquet. President's secretaries were also present there. She also presented a bouquet to the head of state.

Secretaries and senior officials concerned to the president and PM offices were present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangabhaban

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

