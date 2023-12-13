PM calls on businessmen to be vigilant to keep trade situation normal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as appealed to the businessmen of the country to keep the trade situation normal even amid ongoing political unrest.

She made the statement during a courtesy call to the leaders of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at Ganabhaban on Wednesday (13 December).

FBCCI Vice President Munir Hossain, who was present at the meeting, told Business Standard, "Vehicles are being set on fire in various parts of the country in the name of blockade. The prime minister asked traders to be alert and vigilant."

"The prime minister has said that the government does not do business, that's the businessmen's job. You should try to ensure that business is normal," he added.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman and FBCCI President Md Mahbubul Alam also spoke during the meeting.