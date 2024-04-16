PM for building hunger, poverty-free prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'

Bangladesh

BSS
16 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

PM for building hunger, poverty-free prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'

In a message on the eve of the historic "Mujibnagar Day", the prime minister said 17 April, the historic day, is a memorable day in the national life of Bangalees

BSS
16 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 07:18 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (16 April) urged the countrymen to work together with the government for building a non-communal, hunger and poverty-free, developed and prosperous "Sonar Bangla" cum "Smart Bangladesh" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In a message on the eve of the historic "Mujibnagar Day", the prime minister said 17 April, the historic day, is a memorable day in the national life of Bangalees.

On this day in 1971, she said, the first provisional government of the independent Bangladesh had taken oath at a mango orchard at Baidyanathtala in the then Meherpur sub-division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meherpur turned into the capital of the provisional government and from that day, the place became familiar as 'Mujibnagar', she added.

The premier said within two hours after the completion of formalities of the Mujibnagar Government, Pakistani Air Force occupied Meherpur by carrying out bombings and attacks.

As a result, the provisional government was bound to take shelter in India and continued its activities from there, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said brutal killings and mayhem continued in East Bengal after confining Bangabandhu to West Pakistani jail.

She said the anti-liberation evil forces assassinated Father of the Nation and most of his family members on 15 August 1975 within three and a half years of the country's independence.

Four national leaders who led the Liberation War were brutally killed inside the jail on 3 November, she said, adding that then there was no democracy in Bangladesh for long 21 years.

"After the formation of government in 1996, we have brought the killers of Father of the Nation and four national leaders to justice," she said.

The prime minister said then the trial of crimes against humanity and war criminals were carried out through the constitution of 'International Crimes Tribunal' after the formation of the government again in 2009.

"Since then, we have made unprecedented progress in all indexes of development in the last fifteen and a half years," she said, adding that poverty rate came down to 18.7% and the government adopted 'zero tolerance policy' to eliminate militancy and terrorism.

"On the Mujibnagar Day, it is my call to all...our independence that was achieved in exchange of lives of three million heroic freedom fighters and chastity of two lakh mothers-sisters will have to be upheld. We have to work together to build a non-communal, hunger- and poverty-free, developed and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she added.

"Insha Allah, tomorrow's Bangladesh will be a 'Smart Bangladesh' with smart population, smart economy, smart society and smart government system," the premier said.

The prime minister wished success of all programmes marking the Mujibnagar Day.

Top News

Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Mujibnagar Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

8h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

11h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

4h | Videos
How will you buy insurance from a bank

How will you buy insurance from a bank

1h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

7h | Videos
Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

22h | Videos