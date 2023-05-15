No reserve crisis: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said there is no crisis in the country's current reserves.

The premier also said it would be a matter of concern only if there are no reserves left to meet the demand of three months' food.

"Considering the reserves we have right now, I can say there is no crisis," the prime minister said during a briefing on her recent visit to Japan, the US and the United Kingdom from 25 April to 9 May.

Referring to the time she had gone to visit the World bank, the premier said she took a painting of the Padma Bridge along with her.

She simply wanted to tell the world there are so many good painters in Bangladesh whose artwork can be bought or showcased globally.

The premier further said, "We have nothing to be afraid of. So, we will not make purchases from anyone who would impose sanctions on our economy."

She said, "Bangladesh no longer depends on anyone."

The press conference began at 4:05pm on Monday at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB.

On 25 April, Hasina left Dhaka for Tokyo on a four-day official visit to Japan on the first leg of her three-nation visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

During her stay in Tokyo, the Bangladesh PM met Emperor of Japan Naruhito, held summit meeting with her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

She and her Japanese counterpart witnessed the exchange of eight instruments, mostly memorandums of cooperation signed between Dhaka and Tokyo to boost cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, metro-rail, industrial up-gradation, ship-recycling, customs matters, intellectual property, defense, ICT and cyber security.

She also attended an investment summit and a community reception as well as handed over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to two Japanese nationals for their special contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Besides, Hasina held meetings separately with Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dr Tanaka Akihiko, Chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial & Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC) Fumiya Kokubu, Chairman and CEO of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko and President of Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League (JBPFL) Taro Aso.

On 28 April, the PM left Tokyo for Washington DC on a six-day official visit to the USA on the second leg of her three-nation tour in a bid to attend the celebration of the 50 years of partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh.

She attended a seminar titled "Reflection on 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank Partnership" organized at the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington DC, USA on 1 May.

In Washington DC, Sheikh Hasina also had meetings separately with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and President and CEO of US Chamber of Commerce Suzanne P Clark.

Besides, she attended a high-level executive roundtable with the US business delegation and a community reception.

On 4 May, the premier left Washington DC for London on a five-day official visit to the UK to attend the coronation of UK's King Charles III, hosted by Buckingham Palace on 6 May.

In London, Hasina had interaction with King Charles III, and held a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She also attended the Commonwealth Leaders Event, the King's reception for heads of states, governments and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort, and a community reception.

She had a meeting with and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema there.

Besides, PM Hasina had interactions with Presidents of Egypt and Rwanda, Prime Ministers of Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Gambia, Namibia and Uganda in the coronation programme of King Charles III.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on 9 May.