PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Friday afternoon to brief the media about her visit to the United States to join the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The press conference will start at 4pm at her official residence Ganabhaban, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a release on Thursday.

On Wednesday, PM Hasina returned home from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the US and the UK.

During her stay in New York from 17 to 22 September, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events.

In Washington DC from 23-29 September

Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States and visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

The prime minister reached London from Washington DC on 30 September via a British Airways flight.

In London, from 30 September to 3 October, Sheikh Hasina attended reception hosted by the Bangladeshi community and held several courtesy calls with some dignitaries, including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business.