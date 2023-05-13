PM to brief media on tri-nation tour Monday afternoon

BSS
13 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 12:31 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Monday (15 May) to brief the media about the outcome of her recent tri-nation visit to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom (UK).

"The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 4pm on Monday," prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

On 25 April, Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Tokyo on a four-day official visit to Japan on the first leg of her tri-nation visit. She went to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

During her stay in Tokyo, Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart witnessed the exchange of eight instruments, mostly memorandums of understanding, signed between Dhaka and Tokyo to boost cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, metro-rail, industrial up-gradation, ship-recycling, customs matters, intellectual property, defence, ICT and cyber security.

The premier had a courtesy call on the emperor of Japan Naruhito and held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The premier also attended an investment summit and a community reception alongside handing over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals on 27 April for their contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

She, as well, attended several additional bilateral meetings with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as well as leaders of JAICA, JETRO, JEBIC, JBPFL and JBCCEC.

On the second leg of her visit to Washington DC, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and some side events that include a roundtable with US business leaders and several meetings with WB's incoming president Ajay Banga and managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva alongside a civic reception.

On the third leg of her visit to London, the Premier attended the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the King and the Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms from Washington DC.

In London, Sheikh Hasina had an interaction with King Charles III and a bilateral meeting with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

British foreign minister James Cleverly along with his wife Susannah Sparks also called on her at her place of residence, the Claridge Hotel in London.

She had a meeting with Bhutanese king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema there.

Former prime minister of the UK Tony Blair and Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Patricia Scotland also met the Bangladesh prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina returned home from London on 9 May.

