PM to brief media on Padma Bridge and other issues Wednesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Wednesday to brief the media about the Padma Bridge inauguration and other current issues.

Meanwhile, the journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close at 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the mega infrastructure.

The inauguration event of the bridge will be replicated in 64 districts simultaneously.

The premier is also scheduled to visit flood-hit Sylhet a day earlier on Tuesday.

She would fly to Sylhet by helicopter to inspect the flood situation, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed TBS.

The visit comes as more than 40 lakh people in Sunamganj and Sylhet have been marooned due to heavy showers and continuous onrush of water from upstream areas in India.