PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing

Bangladesh

BSS
20 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 05:33 pm

Related News

PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing

BSS
20 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 05:33 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to emphasise more on availing funding from the foreign sources alongside the local funding to ensure project financing.

She also noted that if the trend on timely implementation of foreign-aided projects increases, then disbursement of foreign loans would increase which would also put an impact on the foreign currency reserves.

The prime minister gave the directive while chairing a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held today at the NEC Conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the premier asked the concerned authorities, including the Economic Relations Division, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Finance Division to ensure that the government uses more foreign funding and foreign loans to finance development projects which will also enhance the foreign currency reserve.

He also said that development partners like the World Bank, ADB and JICA are ready to extend more supports, including budget support to Bangladesh, but the government would take those as per its necessity and capacity.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said that more than $50 billion of foreign assistance is in the pipeline.

The planning minister said that a total of 16 projects were approved today in the ECNEC meeting involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 24,362.14 crore. "Of the total project cost, Taka 12,873.11 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh exchequer, Taka 16.15 crore from the organization's own fund and the rest Taka 11,472.88 crore from project assistance.

Of the approved 16 projects, eight are new while eight are revised projects.

Revealing some other directives given by the PM in the meeting, the planning minister said the premier asked all concerned to pay attention to the ways to contain inflation as the common people are suffering from it.

Stressing more on conducting irrigation through solar-powered pumps, the prime minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure cent percent agriculture irrigation through solar-powered pumps gradually.

She also directed the Ministry of Agriculture to increase the height of the solar panels, during their installation, so that cultivation of vegetables including onion, ginger, turmeric and fish farming could take place on the land beneath the solar panels.

Mannan said that the government would give necessary supports, including tax related facilities, if the private sector comes forward to set up solar panels.

Mentioning that people often die from lightning strikes in the Haor region during the rainy season, Mannan said the chairperson of the ECNEC also directed the Ministries of Agriculture and the Disaster Management and Relief to build some sheds in the Haor areas.

Referring to the project on infrastructural development of BCS Tax Academy, he said that the Prime Minister directed the executing agency to use less land during the implementation of the project.

Answering a question, Mannan said that the prime minister is well-aware of the current inflationary situation. "An integrated effort should be in the market. The government in its highest level is very much aware of it," said Mannan.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said that the government could use foreign funding at its best capacity as the interest rate of it is less than the borrowings from the local market.

He noted that the foreign debt to GDP ratio of Bangladesh is still less than other countries of the world for which the country could take more foreign loans.

At the very outset of the meeting, the ECNEC congratulated the prime minister for her recent successful tour of Switzerland.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Foreign Funds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

6h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

6h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

8h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

11m | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

2h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

21h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline