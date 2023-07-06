PM to attend BIMSTEC summit later this year

Bangladesh

UNB
06 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 05:26 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the next BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand later this year.

A foreign ministers' retreat will be held before the summit, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen made the disclosure after his meeting with Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India Saurabh Kumar.

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh will be the next chair of the BIMSTEC while the next secretary general of the BIMSTEC will be from India.

India has an interest in knowing the priorities of the next chair, Masud said.

Kumar arrived in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss BIMSTEC issues with Masud Bin Momen.

Secretary Director General (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ATM Rokebul Haque received Kumar upon his arrival in Dhaka.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was also present.

 

