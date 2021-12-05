PM asks youths to be entrepreneur abandoning chase after jobs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged theyoung generation to become entrepreneur instead of chasing after jobs wrapping up academic life.

"My call to the young generation is that instead of running after jobs in completion of academic life, you should put concentration on becoming entrepreneur and provide job to others, and all of you should prepare yourself in this way," she said.

The premier made this call while inaugurating the 8-day National SME Fair- 2021 in city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said the government has taken all types of measures to develop the interested person as entrepreneur while anyone can be entrepreneur availing this scope.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has also allocated separate fund in the budget for "Start Up Programme" so that the young generation can take this opportunity.

In this connection, she also mentioned the government's initiatives of providing technical education and vocational training to the young people alongside making arrangement of different opportunities both off-line and online.

The prime minister also asked the officials concerned to pay special attention to the female entrepreneurs to help them expand their initiatives.

"We've kept special arrangement for female entrepreneurs in the 100 special economic zones and they will get special facilities for their venture," she said, referring to her initiative of setting up 100 special economic zones across the country.

With Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP in the chair, Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation Chairperson Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman delivered the welcome address.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder MP, Secretary of the Ministry Zakia Sultana and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin also spoke.

At the outset of the function, an audio-visual documentary on SME sector was screened.

Later, the prime minister also distributed National SME Entrepreneur Award-2021.

On behalf of the premier, the industries minister handed over crests, certificates and cheques to four entrepreneurs.

The awardees are Humaira Mustafa, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Shoyeb Hasan and Mohammad Azizul Huq.

The fair will remain open from 10am to 8pm for all everyday till December 12.

