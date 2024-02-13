PM asks ministries to take up important, viable development schemes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (13 February) asked all the ministries to take important and acceptable development schemes for the country's socio-economic advancement, directing them to complete the other low-cost projects quickly.

"We have to choose important and acceptable development projects for our socio-economic prosperity," she said while presiding over the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at NEC conference room at Sher-e-Banglanagar here this morning.

The premier said the projects will have to be taken in such way as it can contribute to the country's advancement towards prosperity and her government can achieve its goal of overall development.

She also asked all concerned, particularly the secretaries of the ministries, to take prompt measures in completing the low-cost projects at the quickest possible time.

"If we can complete these projects quickly, we can take up new projects," she said.

Sheikh Hasina also instructed them to complete the time-extended development schemes swiftly to save money and time as well.

"The timeframe of some projects was extended. I think these projects should be accomplished quickly. Otherwise, expenses will increase unnecessarily and even time as well," she said, asking her office to supervise the issues.