PM asks local representatives to act against drugs, terrorism

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the local government representatives to work against drugs, terrorism, militancy, and corruption to take the country forward.

"Corruption, militancy and terrorism emerge from the drugs. I wish our society be freed from it. We want (people's representatives) to take special steps to raise awareness among the people and thus to take the country forward," she said.

The premier said this while addressing a function as the chief guest organised on the occasion of the National Local Government Day-2024 in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

She said the most important thing is to build a society free from terrorism, militancy, corruption and drugs, and the representatives of local government should pay special attention to it.

Sheikh Hasina also focused on the recent progress of Bangladesh, which was attained during her government.

The prime minister asked the local representatives to start waste management in villages and the conservation of water bodies to protect the environment.

"Unless we start waste management from the village level from now on, there will be a problem," she observed.

Mentioning that there are master plans on sewerage for cities and towns, she called for developing a sewerage system up to the village level, preparing such master plans.

Sheikh Hasina said the local bodies play the most critical role in the overall development of a country. So the local government will have to be further strengthened in the future, she said.

"We from the centre (government) will make arrangements, but the local government bodies will have to work at the grassroots for the overall development of the country," she said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh Awami League has been in power since 2009, she said today, that Bangladesh has stepped into a level of development and it will further move forward.

The head of the government said, "We will have to make sure that Bangladesh does not fall behind. So, you (people's representatives) will have to do your given responsibilities so we can take the country forward".

The National Local Government Day is being observed for the second time with the theme: "Local government will be smart: Rights to services will be ensured".

With Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam in the chair, Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim delivered the welcome address.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Barishal City Corporation Mayor Abul Khair Abdullah, Shariatpur Zilla Parishad Chairman Sabedur Rahman Khoka Shikdar, Chairman of Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi Layeb Uddin Ahmed Lablu, Panchagar Pourasava Mayor Zakia Khatun, and Chairman of Jagadal Union Parishad at Dirai Upazila in Sunamganj District Humayun Rashid Lablu spoke on behalf of the representatives of different tier of the local government bodies.