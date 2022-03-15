PM asks to expedite Shahjalal airport's extension work

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to speed up the expansion work of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

She also asked to take required measures for land acquisition of the Chattogram airport alongside giving other necessary directives, said a press release of PMO press wing.

The premier gave the directives after witnessing a presentation on progress (1st phase) (1st amended) of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's extension work at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

The total progress of the work is 23% and it is hoped that the work could be completed by November 2023, the release said.

Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to carry out the extension works keeping in mind the future.

She stressed the need for increasing income of the Bangladesh Biman as well.

She also instructed to arrange training programmes for the concerned people to enhance the airports security services.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, Senior Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain and Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman, among others were present.