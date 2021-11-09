PM asks expatriate Bangladeshis to work for country's welfare

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the Bangladeshi expatriates in the United Kingdom (UK) to work for the welfare of the country and its people.

"You (Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK) will have to work for the welfare of your own country and its people," she said.

The premier said this as the expatriates gathered in front of her place of residence in London to see her off, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

PM Hasina also expressed her hope to meet with them, once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

The prime minister on Tuesday left her place of residence in London for Heathrow International Airport bound for Paris.