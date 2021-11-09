PM asks expatriate Bangladeshis to work for country's welfare

Bangladesh

BSS
09 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:24 pm

Related News

PM asks expatriate Bangladeshis to work for country's welfare

BSS
09 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:24 pm
PM asks expatriate Bangladeshis to work for country&#039;s welfare

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the Bangladeshi expatriates in the United Kingdom (UK) to work for the welfare of the country and its people.

"You (Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK) will have to work for the welfare of your own country and its people," she said.

The premier said this as the expatriates gathered in front of her place of residence in London to see her off, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

PM Hasina also expressed her hope to meet with them, once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

The prime minister on Tuesday left her place of residence in London for Heathrow International Airport bound for Paris.

Top News

UK / French / country / welfare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat