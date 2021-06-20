PM asks army personnel to attain highest professional excellence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged each member of Bangladesh Army to concentrate on attaining the highest professional skills and excellence keeping pace with the changed world security system.

"I believe Bangladesh Army, in continuity with the past, will remain ever ready to tackle any disaster alongside protecting the country's sovereignty," she said.

The premier said this at the induction ceremony of Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket Missile System (MLRS) to Bangladesh Army's 51 MLRS Regiment in Savar Cantonment, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that this Tiger MLRS at a time could strike accurately and effectively multiple targets in long distance taking less time than other artillery systems, she hoped it would bring new dimension to strengthen Bangladesh Army's existing operational efficiency.

"I believe this modern system (MLRS) would strengthen Bangladesh Army as well as increase mental strength and confidence of army personnel," she noted.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed also addressed the ceremony at Savar Cantonment end.

An audio-visual on Tiger MLRS was also presented.