PM asks army personnel to attain highest professional excellence

Bangladesh

BSS
20 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

PM asks army personnel to attain highest professional excellence

“I believe Bangladesh Army, in continuity with the past, will remain ever ready to tackle any disaster alongside protecting the country’s sovereignty,” she said

BSS
20 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 06:57 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged each member of Bangladesh Army to concentrate on attaining the highest professional skills and excellence keeping pace with the changed world security system.

"I believe Bangladesh Army, in continuity with the past, will remain ever ready to tackle any disaster alongside protecting the country's sovereignty," she said.

The premier said this at the induction ceremony of Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket Missile System (MLRS) to Bangladesh Army's 51 MLRS Regiment in Savar Cantonment, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that this Tiger MLRS at a time could strike accurately and effectively multiple targets in long distance taking less time than other artillery systems, she hoped it would bring new dimension to strengthen Bangladesh Army's existing operational efficiency.

"I believe this modern system (MLRS) would strengthen Bangladesh Army as well as increase mental strength and confidence of army personnel," she noted.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed also addressed the ceremony at Savar Cantonment end.

An audio-visual on Tiger MLRS was also presented.

Top News

Prime Minister / Army personnel / Professional excellence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

5h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident