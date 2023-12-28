Make election festive in spite of conspiracies: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today asked her party members to work to turn the upcoming general election festive and competitive in a peaceful atmosphere.

"Since various types of local and international conspiracies against the election are there this time, it should be held amid a peaceful environment," she said while addressing election rallies in six districts –Sherpur, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Chandpur, Narsingdi and Bandarban—through a virtual platform from AL Tejgaon office in the capital.

She repeated her designation of the opposition BNP as a terrorist party and Jamaat as a party of war criminals.

The PM said she does not believe that the election won't be a participatory one without the participation of BNP and Jamaat.

"The election will be participatory if the people and voters come out and participate in the polls," said Hasina.

She said the terrorist party, BNP, doesn't believe in elections and the party can't do anything to ensure the welfare of the country.

"They [BNP] can give nothing other than killing people and corruption," she went on.

The AL chief said this time the election was opened [particularly for its rival candidates] so that candidates of boat symbols and other symbols can run in the polls.

"Here I would like to request you to maintain a peaceful environment and seek votes for respective symbols equally. The people will vote for the candidate of their choice," she said.

Citing that AL declared its Election Manifesto 2024 on Wednesday, she asked her party members to read the manifesto and seek the votes for the 'boat' symbol, raising the targets set in the manifesto before the people.

Many plots are on regarding this election, she said, adding that the work of BNP is only to set offices on fire and foil the election.

The PM said Bangladesh has witnessed a massive development since an elected, democratic government has been in power consecutively since 2009 to 2023. But the previous government couldn't take the country even a single step forward, rather they took the country backward.

"Today we'll have to continue the progress Bangladesh has achieved. If only the Awami League comes to power, it can uphold this pace of progress," she said.

PM Hasina sought votes for the "boat," AL's electoral symbol.

"If AL stays in power, the emancipation of all the people of this country including the poor would come and this country would be developed and prosperous," she said.

The AL president asked her party members to go for a door-to-door campaign to seek their votes for the 'boat' symbol so that they can give her party scope again to serve them.

The rallies were held simultaneously in Sherpur Shahid Daroga Ali Pauro Park, Jamalpur Zila School Field, Kishoreganj Old Stadium, Narsingdi Club Field, Bandarban Rajar Matt and Chandpur Hasan Ali Govt Primary School Field.

The AL president introduced her party's candidates, who are running in the election from the six districts, with the people and sought votes for them.