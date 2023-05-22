PM reaches Doha for Qatar Economic Forum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:28 pm

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Doha on Monday evening on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2023.

She is visiting the Gulf nation at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A regular commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline, carrying the premier and her entourage, took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:13pm Bangladesh time and landed at Hamad International Airport at 5:32pm local time, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received the prime minister at the airport.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, at a press briefing ahead of the prime minister's departure, said Sheikh Hasina's two visits to Qatar within three months this year bear a sign of Bangladesh's visible presence in the international economic arena as well as its close friendly relations with Qatar.

He said Dhaka wants to further deepen its relations with Qatar for getting more energy from the world's largest LNG export nation as well as ensuring well being of Bangladeshi expatriates working there.

Momen said that the negotiation between Dhaka and Doha to import more LNG gas has been going on and the issue would be discussed during this visit.

"They (Qatar) have already shown positive signs (to export LN to Bangladesh)," he added.  

The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment, to be held on May 23-25.

The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

This forum will focus on nine important contemporary issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, changing market systems, innovation in the health sector, climate finance, trade strategies and arrangements, manpower in the fourth industrial revolution, sports in the digital world, and the future of foreign investment.

On 23 May, Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A Al-Falih.

On the sideline of the economic forum, will hold a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.  

On 24 May, the PM will join the forum, have a meeting with the emir of Qatar at Amiri Diwan and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).

PM Hasina is expected to return home in the morning of 25 May.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / qatar

