PM appreciates Japan's constant support in Bangladesh's development

Describing Japan as the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today thanked Japan for its continued support in Bangladesh's development over the years.



"I am extending thanks to Japan for its sustained and generous support over the years to Bangladesh's socio-economic advancement," she said when Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi paid a courtesy call on her at the Bilateral Meeting Room of Akasaka Palace Guest House in Japan.



The PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhwat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting.



The premier said Japan's contribution is evident to major development initiatives being undertaken in Bangladesh.



She also said that Bangladesh counts on Japan's continued support and cooperation to turn Bangladesh into a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041 as per the Vision-2041.



She sought the support of Japan for a position of Vice President in the Asian Development Bank and Bangladesh's candidature for IMO secretary general at the upcoming conference of the organisation to be held in London on 17-18 July.

She said Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had built Bangladesh in line with the development model of Japan.



"Bangabandhu was an ardent admirer of Japan's development model and he was inspired to build his own war-ravaged country with Japan's experience," she said.



Recalling the official visit of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan on 18-24 October 1973, she said the visit laid the rock-solid foundation of today's exemplary Bangladesh-Japan relations.



"Bangladesh and Japan are enjoying a very friendly relationship and currently, the friendship is strengthening day by day," she said.



Both Sheikh Hasina and the Japanese Foreign Minister acknowledged the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Both the leaders observed that the friendship between Bangladesh and Japan is strengthening day by day.



Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh-Japan relations have emanated from the unwavering support of the Japanese people for the cause of its independence.



She recounted that Japan recognised Bangladesh soon after its independence on 10 February 1972.



"Last year (2022), we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of a diplomatic relationship between our two countries," Sheikh Hasina said.



She thanked the government and the people of Japan for their part in the elaborate celebrations, which further strengthened bilateral ties and people-to-people bonds.

Expressing happiness to undertake her sixth visit to Japan as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, she recalled her visit to Japan in 1997, when the two countries observed the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi highly appreciated the present development of Bangladesh in each sector, including agriculture, education, ICT and health under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Japanese Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh is marching forward under the competent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Japan has always been beside Bangladesh for its development and Japan will remain beside Bangladesh in the days to come.

Bangladesh-Japan Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation Chairman, JICA President, JETRO Chairman, Bangladesh Friendship Parliamentary League President paid separate calls on the Prime Minister at her Palace of Residence, Akasaka Palace today.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen; Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque; Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman; State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam; State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid; State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, were present.