PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a public rally on Thrusday at the district stadium organised by the local Awami League (AL).

Pinning upon the arrival of the premier, Jashore has now turned into a festive town while people of all strata as well as leaders and activists of AL have been enthusiastic.

The AL leaders said the arrival of Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, has created excitement among the leaders and activists not only in Jashore but also in the entire southern region.

Talking to the reporters at the Jashore stadium, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak hoped that no people in Jashore and its adjacent districts will remain at home rather they will throng at the district stadium to hear Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they are eagerly waiting for the occasion.



He said, "Jashore has now become a place of development in the tenure of AL government which was in the past an area of terrorism."



Nanak said, "Jashore town will be turned into human sea tomorrow."

"Actually, Jashore will roar from the tomorrow's rally against the evil forces - BNP and Jamaat - as well as militancy as they still remain active," he said.

Leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies are in the final stages of preparation and they are carrying out miking and campaigning ahead of the public meeting of the premier who is attending such a rally outside Dhaka after nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colourful arches and gates have been constructed on various roads of the town with the posters and banners of Prime Minister. Leaders have hung banners, balloons, festoons and posters welcoming the Prime Minister and the party chief in various areas including Daratana More, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Garibshah Roads and other areas.

AL leaders said that the prime minister in the recent party forum meeting expressed her intention to give more time to the party from now on. The AL chief plans to visit different districts in phages before the 12th National Election. As part of this, the first public meeting is being held at Jashore Stadium.

They said in Jashore stadium, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had addressed a public meeting on 26 December 1972. His elder daughter Sheikh Hasina will address the public meeting in the same field after 50 years. A public meeting stage is being built there in the shape of a boat.

Five years ago, Sheikh Hasina addressed the election rally at Jessore Eidgah ground on 31 December 2017.

Through the public rally in Jashore, campaign of AL Chief Sheikh Hasina across the country will begin. After that, she will address as the chief guest a party rally on 4 December at Polo Ground in Chattogram and on 7 December at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar. In these public meetings, the party president will give new messages to the people as well as AL leaders and activists.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told reporters that all preparations for Sheikh Hasina's public rally in Jashore have completed and people of all strata here are ready to receive her.

He said that the AL chief is taking part at any public rally outside Dhaka after 27 months due to the Coronavirus outbreak and will deliver her directives to steer the country ahead.

"The rally would issue message against conspiracy as well as terrorism being perpetrated by the BNP and Jamaat," he said, adding that people will also demonstrate their position that they are in favour of War of Liberation.

Leaders of Jashore district Awami League said that there is a target of gathering 1 million people at the public meeting. Awami League leaders and activists from 10 districts of Khulna division including all upazilas of Jashore and adjacent districts will participate in the public meeting.

Local administration has taken necessary measures on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit and the public rally.