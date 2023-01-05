PM to address nation tomorrow evening on 4yrs of current tenure

Bangladesh

BSS
05 January, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 08:58 pm

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation tomorrow evening marking the completion of the fourth year of Awami League government's current tenure.

"The Prime Minister will deliver her speech at 7:30pm on Friday to mark the completion of the government's fourth year in office in present term," PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told the media.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels and radio stations.

Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the prime minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on 7 January in 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League secured a landslide victory in the general election held on 30 December in 2018.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

