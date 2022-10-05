PM to address the media on UK, US visit Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Thursday afternoon on the outcome of her recent official tour of the UK and the USA.

The press conference will start at 4pm at her official residence Ganabhaban, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

PM Hasina returned home early Tuesday after completing her 18-day visit.

She went to London on September 15, mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.

On September 19, she left London for New York while on September 24 she went to Washington DC.

Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.