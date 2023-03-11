PM to address media on Qatar visit Monday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference Monday afternoon on the outcome of her recent official tour of Qatar.

The conference will start at 4:30pm at her official residence Ganabhaban, Press Secretary to Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim said.

PM Hasina returned home on Thursday afternoon after wrapping up her official visit to Qatar.

Earlier on March 4, Sheikh Hasina went to Doha to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

During her stay in Qatar, she attended the LDC5 conference, several side-line events and a civic reception.