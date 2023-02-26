Plot over next polls will not be tolerated: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
26 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

Plot over next polls will not be tolerated: Quader

BSS
26 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 07:49 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said no conspiracy centering the next general elections will be tolerated.

"There will be no caretaker government...Insha Allah, no caretaker government. The next polls will be held as per the constitution," he told today (26 February) at a peace rally at Keraniganj Model Thana Awami League office at Ghatarchar in Dhaka, reports BSS.

Dhaka Zilla Awami League arranged the rally protesting the anarchy and terrorism being carried out by BNP-Jamaat.

Criticising the movement of BNP and its allies, Quader said their movement is fake and their 27-point, 12-point and 10-point are fake too.

"You (BNP) are in crisis. There will be no movement by you...your alliance will break down. It will not sustain," he said.

Calling upon BNP to join the next polls, the AL general secretary said if the party does not participate in the next elections, it will have stay in intensive care unit (ICU). 

"The pace of their movement has gone down but the hill of their allegations is going up," he added.

Claiming that BNP is hatching conspiracy over the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rohingya issues aiming to oust the incumbent government, Quader said BNP will not be forced to join the polls but if the party tries to halt the elections, it will be handled with an iron hand.

"Do you want to oust Sheikh Hasina through conspiracy? Fakhrul Saheb, the 1975 and 2023 are not the same," he warned.

Chaired by Dhaka Zilla AL President Benajir Ahmed, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL Presidium Member Adv Quamrul Islam, its Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Dhaka North City AL Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Dhaka Zilla AL General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

10h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

11h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

12h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

4h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter