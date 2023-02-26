Plot over next polls will not be tolerated: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said no conspiracy centering the next general elections will be tolerated.

"There will be no caretaker government...Insha Allah, no caretaker government. The next polls will be held as per the constitution," he told today (26 February) at a peace rally at Keraniganj Model Thana Awami League office at Ghatarchar in Dhaka, reports BSS.

Dhaka Zilla Awami League arranged the rally protesting the anarchy and terrorism being carried out by BNP-Jamaat.

Criticising the movement of BNP and its allies, Quader said their movement is fake and their 27-point, 12-point and 10-point are fake too.

"You (BNP) are in crisis. There will be no movement by you...your alliance will break down. It will not sustain," he said.

Calling upon BNP to join the next polls, the AL general secretary said if the party does not participate in the next elections, it will have stay in intensive care unit (ICU).

"The pace of their movement has gone down but the hill of their allegations is going up," he added.

Claiming that BNP is hatching conspiracy over the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rohingya issues aiming to oust the incumbent government, Quader said BNP will not be forced to join the polls but if the party tries to halt the elections, it will be handled with an iron hand.

"Do you want to oust Sheikh Hasina through conspiracy? Fakhrul Saheb, the 1975 and 2023 are not the same," he warned.

Chaired by Dhaka Zilla AL President Benajir Ahmed, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL Presidium Member Adv Quamrul Islam, its Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Dhaka North City AL Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Dhaka Zilla AL General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.