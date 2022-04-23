Plights of Rana Plaza survivors yet far from over in 9 years

It is nine years since the Rana Plaza tragedy occurred but the plights of the injured workers are yet to be over as many of them are still living inhumanely while some died due to lack of treatment and financial constraints, said victims and workers' rights activists.

"As many as 1,138 people were killed and 248 injured in the tragedy on 24 April 2013. Many of them are still going through hard times due to lack of treatment and financial adversity, Rana Plaza Survivors Association President Mahmudul Hasan Hridoy told TBS after a programme in front of the Rana Plaza on Saturday.

In addition, at least five of the workers injured in that tragedy died at different times due to various reasons including lack of treatment, he added.

On the occasion of the 9th anniversary of Rana Plaza disaster, several workers' organizations staged a protest rally in front of Rana Plaza on Saturday. They also lit candles on the temporary altar of Rana Plaza in memory of the victims.

Nilufar Begum, an injured in the tragedy, said she suffered serious injuries to her right leg and spine. Her right leg is still paralyzed and she has kidney problems due to a spinal cord injury.

"I have not been able to do anything since the Rana Plaza collapse so my husband left me. I cannot afford my own treatment. I am currently living a miserable life with my only son," she added.

Rahela Khatun, mother of Rabbi Hossain who was killed in the disaster, said, "It is nine years since I lost my son, but the killers, including Rana Plaza owner Sohail Rana, have not yet been brought to justice. Although Rana is in jail, many of the accused are out on bail, living a life of luxury. I want the guilty to be hanged," she added.

Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation President Rafiqul Islam Sujan said, "Our demand today was to declare 24 April as the Garment Workers' Mourning Day. Other demands include building a permanent memorial in front of Rana Plaza, compensating the injured workers equal to one life's income, rehabilitating the injured workers, confiscating the property of the guilty, to rehabilitate the workers by acquiring the land of Rana Plaza.

"It is sad but true that we make these demands every year, but not a single one of our demands have been met," he added.

Rana Plaza Workers' Union President Emdadul Haque and an injured worker, said, "We hope that the government will meet our demands very soon."