Plea seeks permission to sue Murad under DSA for hateful remarks about Zaima Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:14 pm

Plea seeks permission to sue Murad under DSA for hateful remarks about Zaima Rahman

Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (JAF) leader Advocate Omar Faruk Faruki submitted the appeal to the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:14 pm
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected

An appeal has been submitted to sue disgraced former state minister for information and broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for his disrespectful, hateful, and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman in an interview on social media.

Advocate Omar Faruk Faruki, Dhaka Bar unit general secretary of the pro-BNP lawyers' body, Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (JAF), made the plea to the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday, reports media.

Md Mohiuddin Helal Nahid, owner of the Facebook page "NahidRaines Pictures" – which hosted and broadcasted the controversial interview – has also been named in the complaint.

Murad submitted his resignation on 7 December citing "personal reasons."

He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

He made derogatory comments about Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in a leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening an actress in abusive words.

On 6 December evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Murad Hasan to step down. He resigned the following day. President Abdul Hamid also accepted his resignation.

After resigning, Murad apologised through a Facebook post saying, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, he has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League.

Besides, a Dhaka University (DU) student filed a complaint against Murad Hasan for his remarks belittling DU and its students. BNP also decided to take legal action against Murad.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Murad Hasan's fate in the party will be deiced by its central working committee in the next meeting.

Dr Md Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008. 

When the government was formed in 2019, Murad Hasan was given the responsibility of the state minister for health. 

Five months later, on 19 May of the same year, his office was changed to state minister for information.

Top News / Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

1h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

2h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

2h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

2h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’