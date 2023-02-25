'Plastic use must be stopped in Cox's Bazar and Rohingya camps'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

'Plastic use must be stopped in Cox's Bazar and Rohingya camps'

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 06:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Every day, tonnes of plastic waste is produced in Cox's Bazar and Rohingya camps which is harmful for the environment and the cropland of the locality.

To save biodiversity, all types of plastic use should be stopped in this region immediately, said speakers at an event organised by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Cox's Bazar CSO NGO FORUM (CCNF) at the premises of Cox's Bazar district administration office on Saturday (25 February). 

Mentioning that garbage is being thrown everywhere in municipal areas of Cox's Bazar and Bakkhali river has become full of polythene, the speakers said that government laws should be implemented to stop plastic use by creating alternatives.

The holistic interest of all relevant stakeholders is needed to make this happen, they said. 

CCNF Co-Chair and PAHLS Chief Executive Abu Morshed Chowdhury, Mukti Chief Executive Bimal Chandra De Sarkar, BAPA President Fazlul Kader Chowdhury, Cox's Bazar Literature Academy General Secretary and poet Ruhul Quader Babul, prominent academician Maqbool Ahmed, Cox's Bazar Climate Committee Leader Kamal Uddin Rahman Pyaru, Cox's Bazar District Press Club President Faridul Alam Shaheen, Cox's Bazar Costal Journalists Forum President SM Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, BAPA Organizing Secretary HM Nazrul Islam, Chayanir President Kallol Dey Chowdhury, PULSE Bangladesh Society Chief Executive Saiful Islam Chowdhury Kalim, and CCNF Co-Chair and COAST Foundation Executive Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury spoke at the event.

Mizanur Rahman Bahadur and COAST Assistant Director Zahangir Alam jointly moderated the event where NGO representatives were present. 

In the opening remarks of the event, Abu Morshed Chowdhury said, "We need to stop using plastic if we want to save our blue economy. For this, we need the proper execution of government law." 

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "On behalf of CCNF, we urge to Filippo Grandi, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Arjun Jain, principal coordinator of Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), to take necessary initiatives to stop plastic use in the relief activities in the Rohingya camps." 

"We hope that they will take the necessary steps. We will reward those UN organisations, INGOs, and national and local NGOs who will take such initiatives," he added.

Fazlul Kader Chowdhury said, "According to research, it takes about 70 years for a plastic product to decompose. It has also been proved by scientists that rainwater cannot go down if plastic is under the ground. In recent times, we have seen that the water has become salty in Cox's Bazar."

Bimal Chandra De Sarkar said, "Plastic covers about 40% of the ocean surface, and scientists fear that by 2030 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean. And about 100,000 marine lives die every year because of plastic."

Maqbool Ahmed said, "Political will and decision are very important to stop the production and sale of plastic. It is important to engage policy makers and legislators with the movement to stop plastic use."

Bakkhali river / Cox's Bazar / Plastic Waste / Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

13h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

21h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

12h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

3h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

3h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

16m | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter