Planning Minister urges BBS to produce data timely

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

Planning Minister urges BBS to produce data timely

He termed “fresh data” as real power

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 07:59 pm
Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected
Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected

Planning minister MA Mannan has instructed the officials of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to produce quality data on time and publish reports of census and surveys without any delay.

"Modern technologies are capable of producing billions of data in a single moment. That is why any delay in publishing reports on the pretext of data processing would not be acceptable," he said while addressing a conference arranged by the BBS on Sunday to mark National Statistics Day Sunday (27 February).

MA Mannan termed "fresh data" as real power and said, "No one will take yesterday's old data today. So the information or data should be available at the right time."

"Now there are big devices, powerful computers to produce data rapidly. Advanced technology will be provided if needed," the minister said adding, "The BBS must have the strength and ability to use new technology. It needs to make themselves more capable."

Dr Shamsul Alam, State Minister of Planning, stressed ensuring transparency, consistency, accuracy and punctuality in producing and publishing data.

The BBS along with the Statistics and Informatics Division (SID) of the planning ministry arranged several programmes to celebrate the second national statistics day with the slogan "Quality Statistics a Stair towards Better Life". 

He asked BBS to focus on four issues accurate data, real-time data, integration with international data, and ensuring transparency in producing and publishing data.

"Despite sometimes we disagree with data regarding Bangladesh produced by the globally recognised organisations, we should not blow up all their data," said Dr Shamsul. 

The state minister urged BBS to take note of the information on the basis of which the index are being published by international organisations and to minimise the gap in those indexes.

Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director General of the BBS, and other officials were present at the event chaired by SID secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / BBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

7h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

8h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

9h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

2h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

2h | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

3h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused