Planning Minister urges BBS to produce data timely

Planning minister MA Mannan has instructed the officials of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to produce quality data on time and publish reports of census and surveys without any delay.

"Modern technologies are capable of producing billions of data in a single moment. That is why any delay in publishing reports on the pretext of data processing would not be acceptable," he said while addressing a conference arranged by the BBS on Sunday to mark National Statistics Day Sunday (27 February).

MA Mannan termed "fresh data" as real power and said, "No one will take yesterday's old data today. So the information or data should be available at the right time."

"Now there are big devices, powerful computers to produce data rapidly. Advanced technology will be provided if needed," the minister said adding, "The BBS must have the strength and ability to use new technology. It needs to make themselves more capable."

Dr Shamsul Alam, State Minister of Planning, stressed ensuring transparency, consistency, accuracy and punctuality in producing and publishing data.

The BBS along with the Statistics and Informatics Division (SID) of the planning ministry arranged several programmes to celebrate the second national statistics day with the slogan "Quality Statistics a Stair towards Better Life".

He asked BBS to focus on four issues accurate data, real-time data, integration with international data, and ensuring transparency in producing and publishing data.

"Despite sometimes we disagree with data regarding Bangladesh produced by the globally recognised organisations, we should not blow up all their data," said Dr Shamsul.

The state minister urged BBS to take note of the information on the basis of which the index are being published by international organisations and to minimise the gap in those indexes.

Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director General of the BBS, and other officials were present at the event chaired by SID secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin.