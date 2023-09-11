Planning Minister compares controlling inflation to playing snakes and ladders

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Sunday (10 September) said the task of controlling inflation is comparable to playing snakes and ladders.

He said, "He who knows the game of snakes and ladders, he can control the inflation. Inflation will fluctuate. There is market freedom. When inflation rises, people are worried. Then they usually reduce unnecessary shopping."

The minister said in August, the prices of several products including eggs and chickens increased. These products have caused pain to people.

However, the prices of rice and other items are stable, he claimed.

The Planning Minister commented, "Inflation is a blessing in emerging economies. However, if inflation is high, it is challenging to control."