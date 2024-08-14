Planning Division Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmaker's contract cancelled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:32 pm

Satyajit Karmakar had been serving as senior secretary in the Planning Division of the Ministry of Planning since 1 January.

Satyajit Karmakar. Photo: Collected
The government has cancelled the contract of Planning Division Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmaker.

The public administration ministry issued a circular today (14 August) cancelling his contractual appointment.

 His tenure had been extended by a year only in June. 

The interim government had earlier announced that all contracts with the previous regime would be cancelled.

Satyajit Karmakar had been serving as senior secretary in the Planning Division of the Ministry of Planning since 1 January.

Earlier, he joined the division as a secretary in  2023.

Satyajit Karmakar joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1991. He is a 10th batch officer of BCS administration cadre.

Bangladesh / Planning Ministry

