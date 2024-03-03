Plan for ‘Smart Bangladesh’ placed to JS body

Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry holds its first meeting at Jatiya Sangsad bhaban on Sunday (3 March). Photo: BSS

Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry today (3 March) placed a holistic plan on 'Smart Bangladesh' to the parliamentary standing committee of the ministry in its first meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad bhaban.

Committee members State Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Md Abul Kalam Azad, Mahbub Ur Rahman, Abdullah Nahid Nigar, Abu Saleh Mohammad Nazmul Haque and Md Siddiqul Alam attended the meeting with chairman of the committee Kazi Nabil Ahmed in the chair.

The meeting asked all service and business organisations under the ministry to take visible steps to make them profitable by 30 June this year, said a press release of the parliament secretariat.

The meeting also discussed the existing law, rules and guideline to bring necessary amendment and making new law if necessary.

A comparative picture on the achievements of Bangladesh High Tech Park, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Bangladesh Data Centre Company Limited and telecommunication sector was placed in the meeting, the release said.

Acting secretaries of posts and telecommunications division and information and technology division and senior officials of the ministry and JS secretariat were present.