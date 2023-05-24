PKSF-EU launch workshop on reducing extreme poverty in Bangladesh

Development organisations should focus on inclusive growth to address extreme poverty in the country's impoverished regions, said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday.

He made the remark while launching the workshop of the Pathways to Prosperity for Extremely Poor People – European Union project, according to a press release.

The agriculture minister said, "Despite significant achievements in reducing poverty, there are still some areas in the country's north, south, haor, and hilly areas where poverty rates are high."

He expressed his hope that the project would significantly address poverty in some of these regions.

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad chaired the event, while Charles Whitely, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, spoke as the special guest.

"Currently, PKSF is providing financial, technical, and social support to around 1.8 crore households in the country for their economic and social development," the PKSF chairman said.

EU Ambassador Charles Whitely said that the project was a testimony to the EU's continuous commitment to work with the Bangladesh government for inclusive growth as Bangladesh transitions towards a middle-income country.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation is implementing the project to lift some 860,000 impoverished people from 215,000 households in 145 unions of 34 upazilas in 12 climate-vulnerable districts.

The European Union (EU) granted a €22.81 million fund to the project to provide support around resilient livelihoods, inclusive finance, nutrition, primary healthcare, women's empowerment, disability inclusion, climate resilience building, and community mobilisation.
 

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) / European Union (EU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

