PK Halder revealed names of few Bangladeshi and Indian influential people: Indian lawyer

The interrogation of PK Halder and his associates, who have been accused of embezzling more than Tk11,000 crore, has revealed the names of several influential people in India as well as Bangladesh, said Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawyer Arijit Chakraborty. 

The names of the Indian nationals might be included in the chargesheet to be filed in the next few weeks, Prothom Alo reported quoting the lawyer.

Also, the remand period of six people including Prashant Kumar Halder (PK Halder), who are accused of embezzling more than Tk11,000 crore, was increased by another 15 days by a court in India's West Bengal today.

Special National Investigative Agency court Judge Jiban Kumar Sadhu passed the order while saying that they would have to appear in court again on 20 July.

Ali Haider and Somnath Ghosh, two lawyers of Halder and his associates, were not present in the court on Tuesday (4 July).

PK Halder and his associates have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Previously, PK Halder and five others were placed in remand for more than a month in four phases.

PK Halder, who fled Bangladesh after embezzling more than Tk11,000 crore, was arrested along with five others on 14 May in Kolkata.

A case was filed against five of them, including a woman, under the 2002 law for smuggling money into India from Bangladesh through the "hawala" system.

PK Halder and his associates invested these funds in various businesses and purchased property in India's West Bengal.

The six, including PK Halder, have been in Enforcement Directorate custody since their arrest.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.

He has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing.

The amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase, said sources at the ACC.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder had been living in India using a fake identity before the arrest.

PK Halder / Money laundering / Remand

Comments

