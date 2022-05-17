PK Halder put on another 10-day remand in India

A Kolkata court put Prashant Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, accused of embezzling several thousand crores of taka from Bangladesh, on a 10-day fresh remand in custody of India's financial intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court passed the remand order on Tuesday after ED sought 14 days of remand for PK Halder.

The ED lawyers briefed the court on the progress of PK Halder's case during the hearing today.

They told the court that during interrogation, they found information about huge assets of PK Halder in India. The assets are worth about Tk150 crore.

The ED officials said PK Halder had not yet provided any information on whether any politician of the province was involved in money laundering from Bangladesh to India.

According to the intelligence agency, with the help of private lawyer Sukumar Mridha, PK Halder has amassed huge wealth in several states of India, including West Bengal. 

Earlier on Sunday, PK Halder was placed on a three-day remand.

PK Halder, former managing director (MD) of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, was arrested in India's West Bengal on 14 May.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder was living in the state neighbouring Bangladesh using a fake identity. 

According to the information available to India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), PK Halder has laundered around Tk300 crore from Bangladesh to India. 

The money has been used to build luxury houses in different areas, including Ashok Nagar, of 24 Parganas. He has also set up several businesses, reports Bangladeshi private channel Somoy TV.

According to ACC sources, the agency has so far filed 36 cases against Halder over embezzlement of around Tk2,800 crore from four organisations. 

The charge sheets of three cases have been prepared so far, which will be submitted soon.

According to the sources, at least 15 more cases could be filed soon over laundering Tk1,000 crore. 

Enquiries into various other charges are still ongoing. Once all the enquiries end, the number of cases against Halder and his accomplices may exceed 100.

Earlier this year, the ACC filed the charge sheet in a case against PK Halder on the charge of acquiring around Tk426 crore by illegal means and laundering 11.7 million Canadian dollars to Canada.

PK Halder / Remand

