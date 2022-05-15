PK Halder placed in 3-day remand in West Bengal

Video of পি কে হালদার: যে প্রতারক বদলায়নি । PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder was placed in three days remand by a West Bengal court today.

A remand plea was filed with a court in North 24 Parganas on Saturday (14 May) which was granted on Sunday (15 May), reports various media outlets.

PK Halder along with five of his associates, including his wife, his brother, and his lawyer Sukumar was arrested in India on Saturday.

According to various media reports, the arrest was made during multiple drives in at least nine places of Kolkata and West Bengal's North and South 24 Parganas districts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an investigative agency of the Indian finance ministry.

PK Halder was hiding in a house in Ashok Nagar in the North 24 Pargana district, the ED claimed.

In an immediate reaction, Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah has said the government agency would try to bring him back to the country as soon as possible.

PK Halder had been living in West Bengal posing as an Indian citizen. He used the name Shibshankar Halder after procuring a ration card issued by the West Bengal government, an Indian voter ID card as well as a PAN and Aadhar card, an ED statement said.

Some ED officials found that the suspects had set up companies in India on the basis of these documents and also purchased immovable property at various places.

The money embezzled in Bangladesh was siphoned to other countries as well, a statement said.

After investigations, the ACC had filed 15 cases with 15 more underway.

A charge sheet had earlier been filed against him amassing illegal assets.

PK Halder, who has been absconding, acquired illegal assets worth around Tk426 crore in various illegal ways in his name and under various real and fake companies and individuals, according to the charge sheet.

To conceal the location of his illegal assets, PK Halder transacted money through 178 bank accounts. He deposited Tk6,080 crore in these accounts and withdrew Tk6,076 crore from those in his name and anonymously.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.