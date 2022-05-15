PK Halder placed in 3-day remand in West Bengal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

PK Halder placed in 3-day remand in West Bengal

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 12:35 pm

PK Halder was placed in three days remand by a West Bengal court today.

A remand plea was filed with a court in North 24 Parganas on Saturday (14 May) which was granted on Sunday (15 May), reports various media outlets.

PK Halder along with five of his associates, including his wife, his brother, and his lawyer Sukumar was arrested in India on Saturday.

According to various media reports, the arrest was made during multiple drives in at least nine places of Kolkata and West Bengal's North and South 24 Parganas districts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an investigative agency of the Indian finance ministry.

PK Halder was hiding in a house in Ashok Nagar in the North 24 Pargana district, the ED claimed.

In an immediate reaction, Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah has said the government agency would try to bring him back to the country as soon as possible.

The scammer who never changed: PK Halder arrested in India

PK Halder had been living in West Bengal posing as an Indian citizen. He used the name Shibshankar Halder after procuring a ration card issued by the West Bengal government, an Indian voter ID card as well as a PAN and Aadhar card, an ED statement said.

Some ED officials found that the suspects had set up companies in India on the basis of these documents and also purchased immovable property at various places.

The money embezzled in Bangladesh was siphoned to other countries as well, a statement said.

After investigations, the ACC had filed 15 cases with 15 more underway.

A charge sheet had earlier been filed against him amassing illegal assets.

PK Halder, who has been absconding, acquired illegal assets worth around Tk426 crore in various illegal ways in his name and under various real and fake companies and individuals, according to the charge sheet.

To conceal the location of his illegal assets, PK Halder transacted money through 178 bank accounts. He deposited Tk6,080 crore in these accounts and withdrew Tk6,076 crore from those in his name and anonymously.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.

Top News

PK Halder / 14 accomplices of PK Haldar / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

1h | Panorama
After Suborna and Jhorna, filed their respective RTI applications, the authorities built a concrete installation to ensure regular waste collection (pictured left) and a small road to accommodate an open drain (pictured right) in the Goran area. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the women using RTI to change the face of their neighbourhoods

3h | Panorama
Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

1h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

1h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

15h | Videos
Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April