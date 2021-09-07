PK Halder associates Shuvra, Nahida on 3rd day remand 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) continued the remand of Wakama Ltd Director Shuvra Rani Ghosh and International Leasing Vice-chairman Nahida Runai for the third day.

Earlier, a Dhaka court had placed them on a five-day remand.

Both of them are the associates of Prashanta Kumar Halder who fled the country after allegedly siphoning off several crores of taka abroad.

Shuvra and Nahida were brought to the ACC office in Segunbagicha Tuesday.

According to the ACC, a total of 67 people have been made accused in 10 cases filed so far against PK Halder for fraud.

Earlier, on 25 January, the ACC filed a case against PK Halder and 31 of his associates for embezzling Tk350 crore from five companies.

On 18 March, an ACC team arrested Nahida Runai from Segunbagicha and on 22 March, Shuvra Rani Ghosh from the airport.

On 8 January last year, the ACC filed another case against PK Halder for allegedly acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk275 crore. While investigating the case, ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Salahuddin arrested PK Halder's: cousin Shankha Bepari, close associate Anindita Baral, tax lawyer Sukumar Mridha, and his tax lawyer's daughter Anindita Mridha.

On 25 February, the ACC team recovered hundreds of documents of plots, flats and houses from a secret warehouse of Halder. The initially-identified assets account for 7,080 decimals of land and its market value is at least Tk1,000 crore. The assets were seized following a court order.

PK Halder, who is abroad, applied to the current managing director of ILFSL on 28 June last year to take measures for his return to the country.

Although the court allowed it, PK Halder did not return and an arrest warrant was issued against him through Interpol. The Dhaka Special Judge's Court had earlier ordered the seizure of all of PK Halder's immovable property.