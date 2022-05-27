PK Halder, 5 others placed on remand again in India

A Kolkata City Sessions Court has placed six people, including former managing director of the then NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance, Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, on judicial remand.

Justice Sauvik Ghosh remanded them till 7 June after they were produced in court on Friday (27 May). The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's central financial investigation agency, had sought a 14-days remand for the six.

PK Haldar, who fled Bangladesh after embezzling more than Tk 3,500 crore, was arrested on May 14 in Kolkata. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's central financial investigation agency, arrested six people, including PK Haldar, that day.

After that, ED remanded them for a total of 14 days in two phases.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.

Sources at the ACC said the amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase.

PK Halder has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing.

Sources at the anti-graft body further said that they had also identified more Tk1,500 crore which they said would be frozen.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder had been living in India using a fake identity before the arrest.

