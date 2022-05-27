PK Halder, 5 others placed on remand again in India

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 06:52 pm

Related News

PK Halder, 5 others placed on remand again in India

TBS Report 
27 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 06:52 pm
PK Halder, 5 others placed on remand again in India

 A Kolkata City Sessions Court has placed six people, including former managing director of the then NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance, Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, on judicial remand.

Justice Sauvik Ghosh remanded them till 7 June after they were produced in court on Friday (27 May).  The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's central financial investigation agency, had sought a 14-days remand for the six. 

PK Haldar, who fled Bangladesh after embezzling more than Tk 3,500 crore, was arrested on May 14 in Kolkata. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's central financial investigation agency, arrested six people, including PK Haldar, that day. 

After that, ED remanded them for a total of 14 days in two phases.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.

Sources at the ACC said the amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase.

PK Halder has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing.

Sources at the anti-graft body further said that they had also identified more Tk1,500 crore which they said would be frozen.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder had been living in India using a fake identity before the arrest. 
 

Top News / Corruption

PK Halder / embezzlement / ACC / ED

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide