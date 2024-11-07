Pirates kill one fisherman, abduct 19 others from Sonadia Channel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 02:17 pm

A group of armed pirates shot dead a fisherman and abducted 19 others along with a trawler from Sonadia Channel in the Bay of Bengal in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar early today (7 November).

The deceased was identified as Mokarram Hossain, 45, of Uttar Dhurung union under the district's Kutubdia upazila, the union parishad's Chairman Abdul Halim told The Business Standard.

He said the pirates attacked the fishing trawler when it was on the western side of the Sonadia Channel.

According to survivor Joynal Uddin, 21 fishermen went fishing at the Bay on the trawler late on Wednesday night. "Armed pirates attacked the trawler at around 2am. Mokarram was shot at that time.

"The pirates left me with Mokarram on another trawler and took away the other fisherman along with our trawler. Mokarram passed away in the Banshkhali area when we were taking him to a hospital in Chattogram with help from fishermen of another trawler."

Mokarram's body was then taken to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex, confirmed Maheshkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kaisar Hamid. "Police conducted an inquest on the body there and found a bullet wound under his right armpit."

The body was then sent for an autopsy while the local administration was taking necessary measures, he added.

