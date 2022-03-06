In Pictures: Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:28 pm

In Pictures: Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:28 pm

Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force, "Wintex-2022", began at all BAF bases and units on Sunday.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Strength of Bangladesh Air Force and combat capabilities will be assessed through this exercise, says a press release.

At the same time, various weaknesses will be identified to make important recommendations that will play a significant role in building a capable air defense system in future.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

All types of BAF fighter aircrafts, transport aircrafts, helicopters, radar squadrons and surface to air missile unit as well as all BAF personnel are taking part in the exercise. As part of the exercise, the pilots of Bangladesh Air Force will master a variety of air warfare tactics, enhancing the air defence capability of the force.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Along with the members of Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) are also participating in this exercise in limited scale. 

 

