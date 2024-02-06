In pictures: Conflict near Bangladesh-Myanmar border

As the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar junta and rebels rages on, another 116 injured members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians fled to Bangladesh on Tuesday (6 February), said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

With this, the total number of fleeing members of Myanmar BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 229.

The already tense atmosphere near Myanmar border areas boiled over yesterday after two people were killed as heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

Here are some photos from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border area as panic and tensions remain high -

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin