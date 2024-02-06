In pictures: Conflict near Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 01:39 pm

Related News

In pictures: Conflict near Bangladesh-Myanmar border

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 01:39 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

As the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar junta and rebels rages on, another 116 injured members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians fled to Bangladesh on Tuesday (6 February), said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

With this, the total number of fleeing members of Myanmar BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 229.

The already tense atmosphere near Myanmar border areas boiled over yesterday after two people were killed as heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Here are some photos from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border area as panic and tensions remain high -

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

 

Myanmar Conflict / Bangladesh / Myanmar border conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

15h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

1h | Videos
More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

3h | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

19h | Videos