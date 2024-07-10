In pictures: 'Bangla Blockade' brings commute to standstill across country
Vehicular and train movement came to a standstill today (10 July) across the country, causing suffering for the mass people due to the ongoing "Bangla blockade" programme announced by the students in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.
In some areas, commuters were seen trying to reach their destinations on foot.
Students block key areas of Dhaka, including Farmgate, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Jigatola, Paltan, the Press Club and rail crossings of Karwan Bazar and Mohakhali.
in Gazipur, students of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) blocked the railway track with a red flag on the north side of the railway junction at Joydebpur on the Dhaka-Rajshahi railway line at the Titus Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd area.
They also blocked the vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Joydebpur-Shimultoli regional highway
In Chattogram, hundreds of students from the University of Chittagong and CU-affiliated colleges blocked roads at Tigerpass Intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge in the city.
Students of Rajshahi University block the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway as part of "Bangla Blockade".