In pictures: 'Bangla Blockade' brings commute to standstill across country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 06:51 pm

Students block Shahbagh intersection on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Vehicular and train movement came to a standstill today (10 July) across the country, causing suffering for the mass people due to the ongoing "Bangla blockade" programme announced by the students in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Students block Shahbagh intersection on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
In some areas, commuters were seen trying to reach their destinations on foot.

Students block Karwan Bazar intersection on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Students block key areas of Dhaka, including Farmgate, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Jigatola, Paltan, the Press Club and rail crossings of Karwan Bazar and Mohakhali.

Students block Farmgate intersection on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Students put up barricades on Karwan Bazar rail crossing in the capital on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
in Gazipur, students of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) blocked the railway track with a red flag on the north side of the railway junction at Joydebpur on the Dhaka-Rajshahi railway line at the Titus Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd area.

Students of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) block Dhaka-Rajshahi railway line on the north side of the railway junction at Joydebpur on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: TBS
They also blocked the vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Joydebpur-Shimultoli regional highway

In Chattogram, hundreds of students from the University of Chittagong and CU-affiliated colleges blocked roads at Tigerpass Intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge in the city.

Students from the University of Chittagong and CU-affiliated colleges block railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge in the city on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Tigerpass intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge were blocked.

Students of Rajshahi University block the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: TBS
Students of Rajshahi University block the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway as part of "Bangla Blockade".

Quota protest / Bangladesh

