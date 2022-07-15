Picture of Jubo League leader with firearm goes viral

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 02:02 pm

A picture of a Jubo League leader holding a firearm went viral on facebook on Thursday (14 July).

The incident took place after the Jubo League activist, Moniruzzaman Jewel was accused of an assault by his colleague and Union Parishad Chairman Shahjalal Majumdar of Sreepur in Cumilla.

A photo of Jewel brandishing a firearm started circulation on facebook immediately after the attack.

The attack took place in Nalghar market of Sreepur Union of Chauddagram upazila on Thursday afternoon. 

Shahjalal claimed that he was attacked by seven to eight armed men under the leadership of Moniruzzaman Jewel. 

The assailants beat up Shahjalal and his driver. His car was also vandalised.

According to sources, Moniruzzaman used to pretend to be a Jubo League leader and attend with weapons in various programs of the party.

Shahjalal said that he was the victim of political infighting by a bloc of his party, the Awami League. This was a reason behind the attack, he claimed. 

Moniruzzaman is also accused in other three cases.

Chauddagram Police station OC Shubharanjan Chakma said additional police were deployed there after the incident. Further legal action will be taken if any complaint is received.
 

