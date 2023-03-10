Picnic bus catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

A fire broke out on a picnic bus carrying students of Gazipur Oxford Model School and College at Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district on Thursday (9 March).

The fire started in a bus of Soukhin Express around 6:30 pm on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Palli Bidyut Mor area when teachers and students of the institution were returning from the picnic spot, said Abdul Mannan, station officer of Sreepur Fire Service.

Fortunately, all the teachers and students on the bus managed to disembark in time to escape without any major injuries, although ten of them did suffer minor burns while getting off the bus.

On information, two units of Fire Service rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after half an hour.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.