Picnic bus catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Bangladesh

UNB
10 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

Picnic bus catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

UNB
10 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:21 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A fire broke out on a picnic bus carrying students of Gazipur Oxford Model School and College at Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district on Thursday (9 March).

The fire started in a bus of Soukhin Express around 6:30 pm on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Palli Bidyut Mor area when teachers and students of the institution were returning from the picnic spot, said Abdul Mannan, station officer of Sreepur Fire Service.

Fortunately, all the teachers and students on the bus managed to disembark in time to escape without any major injuries, although ten of them did suffer minor burns while getting off the bus.

On information, two units of Fire Service rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after half an hour.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

Top News

bus accident / bus burn / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

1h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

Now | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

12h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

13h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

17h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway