Pickup van driver arrested with foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh in Ctg

Chattogram Police arrested a pickup van driver with 190 bottles of foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh, that were unloaded from different vessels at Chittagong Port.

The arrest took place in Anwara upazila of Chattogram early Saturday.

The arrestee is Amir Hossain, 19, son of Kamal Uddin of Matiranga in Khagrachhari.

Anwara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohel Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a drive in Gobadia area of Barshat union in the early morning and recovered the liquor from the pickup van driven by the arrestee.

The OC said police are working with the assumption that the consignment was being transported to the city's peddlers for sale illegally.

Amir landed in jail after being hauled in front of a judge in a Chattogram court, the police officer confirmed.