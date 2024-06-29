Pickup van driver arrested with foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh in Ctg

Bangladesh

UNB
29 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 07:19 pm

Related News

Pickup van driver arrested with foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh in Ctg

Police assume that the consignment was being transported to the city's peddlers for sale illegally

UNB
29 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 07:19 pm
Police seized 190 bottles of foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh. Photo: UNB
Police seized 190 bottles of foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh. Photo: UNB

Chattogram Police arrested a pickup van driver with 190 bottles of foreign liquor worth Tk17 lakh, that were unloaded from different vessels at Chittagong Port.

The arrest took place in Anwara upazila of Chattogram early Saturday.

The arrestee is Amir Hossain, 19, son of Kamal Uddin of Matiranga in Khagrachhari.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anwara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohel Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a drive in Gobadia area of Barshat union in the early morning and recovered the liquor from the pickup van driven by the arrestee.

The OC said police are working with the assumption that the consignment was being transported to the city's peddlers for sale illegally.

Amir landed in jail after being hauled in front of a judge in a Chattogram court, the police officer confirmed.

Top News

Liqour / Foreign liquor / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

6h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

53m | Videos
India launches new Saarc currency swap framework for 2024-27

India launches new Saarc currency swap framework for 2024-27

23m | Videos
Will it be easy to withdraw Biden from the US presidential election?

Will it be easy to withdraw Biden from the US presidential election?

3h | Videos
What changes are needed to improve in T20?

What changes are needed to improve in T20?

3h | Videos